ABOUT US

Welcome to The Oak, a culinary haven nestled in the heart of Malcom, Nebraska. As a quintessential restaurant and bar, we take pride in bringing the warmth of Midwestern hospitality to every plate and glass.





At The Oak, our mission is to create an inviting space where friends and families gather to savor not just delicious meals but also unforgettable moments. Our rustic yet modern ambiance reflects the spirit of Malcom, providing a welcoming retreat for locals and travelers alike.