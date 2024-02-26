The Oak in Malcolm, NE

Welcome to

THE OAK

Malcolm's best, ready to welcome you

Order Online
One of our specialty Half & Half 24" pizzas!

THE OAK

Welcome to our laid-back dining spot, where the fusion of comfort and culinary innovation creates a relaxed atmosphere. Our menu, thoughtfully crafted for diverse palates, promises to satiate every craving.

View Menu

ABOUT US


  • Taste the difference

    Our food and drink menus feature a diverse selection of comforting classics and seasonally inspired favorites, appealing to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu

  • Available for Delivery or Pickup

    We deliver to the campgrounds at Branched Oak and within 5 miles of Malcolm, NE

    Order Now

  • Experience The Oak

    We’re excited to welcome you into The Oak, where we’ll deliver an complete food and drink experience everytime.

    Location & Hours

LEARN ABOUT THE OAK

  • Image

    Reclaim. Rebuild. Restore.

    The Oak is just the next chapter in the history of a building spanning over 90 years. But our interest is not just in restoring the building, but also its role as a resource and gathering location for the community.

    About The Oak
  • Image

    Catering to the crowd

    We are also available to bring our restaurant to your next special event or function, where we’ll deliver a food, drink, and service experience sure to leave you and your guests smiling. Contact us today to discuss our catering, bartending, and event management services.

    Contact Us

WHAT'S COOKING UP

  • Come see us at The Oak!

    Come See Us

  • Image

    Welcome to The Oak

  • The Greek

    Coming Soon: Our Menu