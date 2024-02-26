ABOUT US
Taste the difference
Our food and drink menus feature a diverse selection of comforting classics and seasonally inspired favorites, appealing to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
We deliver to the campgrounds at Branched Oak and within 5 miles of Malcolm, NE
Experience The Oak
We’re excited to welcome you into The Oak, where we’ll deliver an complete food and drink experience everytime.
Reclaim. Rebuild. Restore.
The Oak is just the next chapter in the history of a building spanning over 90 years. But our interest is not just in restoring the building, but also its role as a resource and gathering location for the community.
Catering to the crowd
We are also available to bring our restaurant to your next special event or function, where we’ll deliver a food, drink, and service experience sure to leave you and your guests smiling. Contact us today to discuss our catering, bartending, and event management services.