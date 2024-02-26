Food
Pizza
- The Oak Pizza$10.00+
Our hand tossed pizza topped with our signature fresh marinara, loads of mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Our hand tossed pizza topped with our signature fresh marinara, loads of mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
- Meat Lovers Pizza$14.00+
Generous portions of pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, and Canadian Bacon, sunk into layers of 100% mozzarella cheese, our homemade sauce, and made fresh daily pizza crust!
Generous portions of pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, and Canadian Bacon, sunk into layers of 100% mozzarella cheese, our homemade sauce, and made fresh daily pizza crust!
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$14.00+
Our Veggie Lovers pizza is just great pizza. Loaded with red onions, olives, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes, it goes perfectly with our homemade sauce and brick-fired crust.
Our Veggie Lovers pizza is just great pizza. Loaded with red onions, olives, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes, it goes perfectly with our homemade sauce and brick-fired crust.
- Supreme Pizza$14.00+
Our take on the traditional Supreme pizza has pepperoni, hamburger, green peppers, olives, and red onions.
Our take on the traditional Supreme pizza has pepperoni, hamburger, green peppers, olives, and red onions.
- Hawaiian Pizza$14.00+
While others debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not, we just accept that we don't know the answer, we just know it tastes amazing.
While others debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not, we just accept that we don't know the answer, we just know it tastes amazing.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.00+
With fresh cuts of grilled chicken breast, generous helping of crumbled real bacon, and drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing, our CBR Pizza is a new favorite!!
With fresh cuts of grilled chicken breast, generous helping of crumbled real bacon, and drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing, our CBR Pizza is a new favorite!!
- The Popper Pizza$14.00+
The Popper is our pizza inspired by the jalapeno popper. With Jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and pepperoni, this is a unique pizza for anyone who is a fan of the spicy appetizer!
The Popper is our pizza inspired by the jalapeno popper. With Jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, and pepperoni, this is a unique pizza for anyone who is a fan of the spicy appetizer!
- Pepper Steak Pizza$14.00+
The perfect combination of strips of steak and freshly sliced peppers and onions over our melted mozzarella.
The perfect combination of strips of steak and freshly sliced peppers and onions over our melted mozzarella.
- Greek Pizza$14.00+
Spinach, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese bring an authentic Mediterranean flavor to our pizza, all accentuated by our signature garlic and olive oil mixture brushed onto the crust of every pizza after it is taken out of the oven.
Spinach, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese bring an authentic Mediterranean flavor to our pizza, all accentuated by our signature garlic and olive oil mixture brushed onto the crust of every pizza after it is taken out of the oven.
Calzones
Burgers
- Three Slider Meal$10.00
Three of our juicy sliders, hand-formed from our 100% sirloin ground beef, each topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. Includes your choice of side. Add Cheese or Bacon to each for only $1.
Three of our juicy sliders, hand-formed from our 100% sirloin ground beef, each topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. Includes your choice of side. Add Cheese or Bacon to each for only $1.
- Slider$3.00
One of our hand-formed sliders made from 100% sirloin ground beef. Comes topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. Add Bacon or your choice of Cheese for only $1.
One of our hand-formed sliders made from 100% sirloin ground beef. Comes topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. Add Bacon or your choice of Cheese for only $1.