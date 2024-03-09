A Full Pan of our Cinnamon rolls. Just flip, and serve! Comes with 15 total rolls, 13 regular rolls, and two roll ends. The rolls are always served ready to eat, but they hold well for several days and can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees for 5 minutes to make them warm and soft again. Can provide larger quantities for events, parties, or family gatherings, just give us a call! Our cinnamon and caramel rolls are classically decadent. We start by making our dough using a family recipe, from scratch, daily. Then we hand-roll with cinnamon and brown sugar, then cut each them to the perfect thickness. The real magic, though is the found in the cinnamon sugar or caramel glaze which is made in the pan during cooking.